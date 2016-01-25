Ad
euobserver
Azarov: 'I believe that the wrong path is definitely not irreversible' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Interview

Former Ukraine PM hoping to beat EU blacklist

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Mykola Azarov, Ukraine’s one-time prime minister, is hoping the EU court will, on Thursday (28 January), clear his name, and free him to work against Kiev’s pro-EU government.

“Unfortunately, I’m not wealthy. The Ukrainian regime illegally seized my flat and my house and they even seized my pension,” the 68-year old said to EUobserver from Moscow last week.

“They’re doing their utmost to deprive me of political activity.”

Allegations by the Ukrainian prosecutor - that Azar...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

