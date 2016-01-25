Former Ukraine PM hoping to beat EU blacklist

Mykola Azarov, Ukraine’s one-time prime minister, is hoping the EU court will, on Thursday (28 January), clear his name, and free him to work against Kiev’s pro-EU government.

“Unfortunately, I’m not wealthy. The Ukrainian regime illegally seized my flat and my house and they even seized my pension,” the 68-year old said to EUobserver from Moscow last week.

“They’re doing their utmost to deprive me of political activity.”

Allegations by the Ukrainian prosecutor - that Azar...