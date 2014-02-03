EU minister shows sympathy for Iran grievances

Swedish foreign minister Carl Bildt has voiced sympathy for Iran’s historical grievances on the eve of his visit to Tehran.
He said at a security congress in Munich on Sunday (2 February) that Iran and the international community face “a gulf of mistrust.”
“[The year] 1953: Every Iranian and every Persian around the world knows what that was about. And 1979: Nearly every American knows what that is about,” he noted.
He added that for things to normalise, Iran “must demonstr...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
