EU minister shows sympathy for Iran grievances

Swedish foreign minister Carl Bildt has voiced sympathy for Iran’s historical grievances on the eve of his visit to Tehran.

He said at a security congress in Munich on Sunday (2 February) that Iran and the international community face “a gulf of mistrust.”

“[The year] 1953: Every Iranian and every Persian around the world knows what that was about. And 1979: Nearly every American knows what that is about,” he noted.

He added that for things to normalise, Iran “must demonstr...