Serbia has been waiting for years for EU membership talks to start (Photo: Wolfgang Klotz/Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung)

Serbia to start EU membership talks in January

by Valentina Pop, BERLIN,

EU foreign ministers have agreed to start membership talks with Serbia in January - a long-awaited move rewarding progress on relations with Kosovo.

"This is an important step forward for Serbia," EU enlargement commissioner Stefan Fuele told press after the ministers' meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (17 December).

"I applaud both prime ministers on remarkable efforts to normalise relations this year, with the facilitation efforts of [EU foreign affairs chief] Cathy Ashton, and I a...

EU countries push back date for Serbia talks
InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

