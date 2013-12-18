Serbia to start EU membership talks in January

EU foreign ministers have agreed to start membership talks with Serbia in January - a long-awaited move rewarding progress on relations with Kosovo.

"This is an important step forward for Serbia," EU enlargement commissioner Stefan Fuele told press after the ministers' meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (17 December).

"I applaud both prime ministers on remarkable efforts to normalise relations this year, with the facilitation efforts of [EU foreign affairs chief] Cathy Ashton, and I a...