Nato to open facilities on Russia's doorstep

Nato is to open eight new facilities in Russia’s neighbourhood, but allies ruled out giving weapons to Ukraine for now.

The list includes six new “command and control centres” in Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Romania.

It also covers a new “south-eastern headquarters” in Romania and a “training centre” in Georgia. An existing facility in Szczecin, Poland, is to be expanded to be become a “north-eastern headquarters”.

The six command centres, which will i...