Eurozone to benefit from oil price fall

The eurozone economy will expand by 1.3 percent this year, the European Commission said as it unveiled its latest economic forecasts for the bloc.

Speaking on Thursday (5 February) as the Commission published its Winter Forecast, Economics commissioner Pierre Moscovici said that the falling oil price and a weaker euro would provide a “welcome shot in the arm for the EU economy".

The commission believes that the single currency area will grow by 1.9 percent in 2016 “on the back o...