Mass anti-austerity protest in Madrid

At least 100,000 people took to the streets of Madrid on Saturday (31 January) to show support for anti-establishment party Podemos, one week after Greek voters almost gave Syriza, a party with similar objectives, an absolute majority.

The electoral victory for Syriza, which Podemos regards as its “sister party”, boosted the mood in the Spanish movement.

“The wind of change has started to blow in Europe”, Podemos' leader Pablo Igles...