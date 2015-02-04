Tsipras 'optimistic' after first EU meetings

After half a day of meetings with EU top officials in Brussels on Wednesday (4 February,) Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras said he is "optimistic" about reaching a deal with the EU on his country's debt repayments.

Speaking in the European Parliament alongside its chief Martin Schulz, Tsipras said: "I know the history of the EU is a history of disagreements, but in the end of compromise and agreements."

He climbed down from previous statements about cancelling Greece's debt and...