Slovakia bitterly divided on social issues

Socially conservative Slovakia has been locked in a bitter debate about marriage and gay rights for several months, culminating in the country’s first ever referendum – on Saturday (7 February) – as the result of a citizens’ petition.

The initiators of the referendum on marriage and sex education lay the blame on Western Europe for what they see as a threat as to their traditional values.

“Seeing what kind of ideologies are coming to Slovakia, we want our citizens to express their...