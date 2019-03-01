Friday

1st Mar 2019

  1. Focus
  2. EU & China

Focus

US concerns about Chinese tech giants challenge Europe

  • Governments in major European countries seem reluctant to side with either the US or China in what has been characterised as a battle for global digital supremacy (Photo: Miguel)

By

The European Commission will soon address issues concerning Huawei's role in the development of next generation mobile networks.

"It is clear that Europe needs to have a common approach to this issue," Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, Bulgarian Mariya Gabriel, announced earlier this week during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • The EU commission is expected to table proposals for a tougher screening regime for foreign investments, mainly targeting China, ahead of the next European summit (21-22 March) (Photo: Council of the European Union)

It not clear yet what kind of measures the commission might propose in an attempt to balance conflicting concerns and interests.

On the one hand, the US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo and vice-president Mike Pence have been deployed to urge EU countries to impose a ban on Huawei's technology in their telecommunications networks.

"We won't be able to share information with them, we won't be able to work alongside them," Pompeo said upon his return from a trip to Europe.

The US claims that links between companies like Huawei and the Communist Party of China (CPC) gives rise to risks of espionage.

"We think (the European countries) will make good decisions when they understand that risk," Pompeo said.

On the other hand, the telecommunication industry's trade body, GSMA, fears that delays in the implementation of 5G in Europe will lead to missed opportunities in the development of the 'Internet of Things', such as self-driving cars, smart cities and smart healthcare. etc.

And China is pushing back.

"Using security reasons to hype, obstruct or restrict normal cooperation between companies in the end will only hurt one's own interests," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said during a press briefing.

Malicious purposes

Like the US, countries such as Australia, New Zealand and Japan have already taken steps to ban Huawei from supplying equipment for their future fifth generation mobile broadband networks for reasons of national security, while Canada is still considering which steps to take.

Meanwhile in Poland, a Huawei sales manager is under arrest on suspicion of espionage.

And in December the daughter of the company's founder, deputy chairwoman Meng Wanzhou, was arrested in Canada at the request of the US justice department for allegedly breaching the ban on dealings with Iran and violating intellectual property law.

France has already barred Huawei from providing technology for the country's sensitive networks, and cyber agencies in a number of other EU member states have reviewed or are currently reviewing possible security risks.

In the US, the House of Representatives' intelligence committee found in 2012 that "China has the means, opportunity and motive to use telecommunications companies for malicious purposes".

China's national intelligence law from 2017 states that organisations such as Huawei must "support, co-operate with and collaborate in national intelligence work".

China has dedicated a lot of effort to reassure European lawmakers to gain access to the EU's common market, the biggest in the world.

In an op-ed published by this website, China's ambassador to the EU, Zhang Ming, warned leaders in the EU not to draw "an Iron Curtain", which would "upset global economic and scientific innovation".

He recommended Europeans to take "a holistic view" on the issue of security risks.

"The Chinese government calls on Chinese companies operating overseas to strictly observe laws and regulations of the host country, has and will never ask Chinese companies to engage in illegal activities," Zhang Ming wrote.

Huawei in Brussels

The Huawei company has set up cyber-security centres in the UK and Germany, which are soon to be followed by a similar centre close to the European institutions in Brussels.

According to Huawei, these centres serve for "testing, verification and engagement with stakeholders".

"We are probably the most open and transparent organisation in the world. We are probably the most poked and prodded organisation too," Huawei's cyber security chief John Suffolk told the BBC.

And in interviews with American and European media Huawei's founder, Ren Zhengfei, has insistently emphasised that the company would never allow China's government to access customer data.

"China's ministry of foreign affairs has officially clarified that no law in China requires any company to install mandatory back doors. Huawei and me personally have never had any request from any government to provide improper information," Ren Zhengfei, a former engineer in the Chinese People's Liberation Army, told CNBC.

Digital supremacy

In recent weeks, a number of European countries seem to have resisted US lobbying on the issue.

Ahead of a government review, due in March or April, the UK's national cyber-security centre has come to the conclusion that any risk posed by Chinese technology can be managed.

German chancellor Angela Merkel has called for guarantees on data protection, but not a priori excluded Huawei from the development of Germany's 5G networks.

Likewise in Italy, where a member of the government has dismissed American concerns.

"I don't see Huawei as an issue, for me it's just one of 25 names of equipment manufacturers that you can choose from," undersecretary of state, Michele Geraci, who oversees international trade and foreign investments at Italy's ministry of economic development", told Bloomberg.

Governments in major European countries thus seem reluctant to side with either the US or China in what has been characterised as a battle for global digital supremacy.

European politicians seem to think that American warnings may not be unrelated to an effort to shield tech giants such as Apple, Facebook and Amazon from Chinese competitors like Huawei, Alibaba and Tencent.

The fight for technological hegemony is therefore not just a question of industry and national security, but also about the power to influence minds and win hearts.

"We should increase China's soft power, give a good Chinese narrative, and better communicate China's message to the world," Xi Jinping, CPC's current general secretary, said during the party national congress in 2014.

However, the European commission is looking for a solution to ensure that the launching of 5G networks not will lead to the fragmentation of the European common market.

Spring summit

The commission is expected to table its proposals for a tougher screening regime for foreign investments, mainly targeting China's big state-controlled companies, ahead of the next European summit (21-22 March).

"We have an open market. Everybody who complies with the rules can access it. We have EU procurement rules in place, and we have the investment screening proposal to protect European interests," a commission spokesperson told EUobserver, adding that "EU member states have the right to exclude companies from their markets for national security reasons, if they do not comply with the country's standards and legal framework".

At GSMA's trade fair in Barcelona, which closed on Thursday (28 February), and where Huawei had launched their newest luxury 5G phone, Gabriel sought to reassure the telecommunications industry that political issues raised by the US government would not put a brake to technological innovation.

"Nobody is helped by premature decisions based on partial analysis of the facts," the EU commissioner said.

Site Section

  1. EU & China

Related stories

  1. Digital 'Iron Curtain' makes no sense in 5G era
  2. EU agrees deadline for 5G internet plan
  3. Finland spearheads EU plan for digital revolution
  4. Foreign investments spark security fears among Nordic leaders

Stakeholder

Digital 'Iron Curtain' makes no sense in 5G era

5G technology is a product of global innovation and cooperation. Drawing an Iron Curtain would therefore have an impact on all: Chinese, Europeans, Americans, and others alike.

EU agrees deadline for 5G internet plan

National governments agreed to free up bandwidth to be dedicated to mobile internet by 2020, although they insisted on a possible two-year extension.

EU-China cooperation on CO2 storage lost in limbo

A long-standing cooperation between the EU and China on carbon capture and storage has fallen off the political agenda – with the European Commission not having any comment available when asked for an update.

Stakeholder

An open China brings opportunities to Europe

Some 60 years ago, the first major World Fair after World War II was held in Brussels. Sixty years on, China International Import Expo (CIIE), the first world expo dedicated to expanding imports, will open in Shanghai, China.

Supported by

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  3. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  4. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  5. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  6. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  8. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  9. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong

Latest News

  1. Slovakia to strengthen presence in Israel
  2. EU commission's counter-Orban claims unlikely to work, NGO says
  3. Italian spy chief: EP election risks spike in racist violence
  4. US concerns about Chinese tech giants challenge Europe
  5. Sefcovic campaign videos feature fellow commissioners
  6. 'Swexit' off menu at election for first time in 24 years
  7. 'Not Russia, but EU itself is producer of fake news'
  8. Finland spearheads EU plan for digital revolution

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs
  10. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  11. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  2. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  4. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  6. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  8. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  10. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma
  11. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us