Monday

15th Apr 2019

  1. News
  2. 2019 EU Election

Interview

Vestager: Race for EU top job is 'no issue' outside Brussels

  • EU commissioner Margrethe Vestager (r) recording a video message on why it is important to vote, at the Democracy Alive festival in the Netherlands (Photo: Peter Teffer)

By

The question of who will become the next president of the European Commission is fodder for speculation among the people working for and with the EU institutions in Brussels.

But according to European commissioner for competition Margrethe Vestager, ordinary citizens hardly care.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • Even though the pan-European liberal party presented seven members of a campaign team, Vestager is seen as an important candidate to become the next EU commission chief (Photo: Peter Teffer)

"As soon as you are out of the Brussels bubble, it's no issue whatsoever," she told EUobserver in an interview on Thursday (11 April).

"Most people I talk to - they are not so keen on who is who in Brussels," said the Danish politician.

"They want to discuss: where would my children work if artificial intelligence would be a main part of how things are produced; what do we do with refugees; how to deal with illegal immigration? Most discussions are about real things and not about positions," she said.

Her comments were in line with the stance of her political family, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe party (Alde).

Instead of nominating a single so-called Spitzenkandidat, or pan-European lead candidate, to represent the party in the campaign ahead of next month's elections, Alde chose to present a campaign team.

Vestager is one of the seven members of that team, alongside EU transport commissioner Violeta Bulc and the Alde group's current leader in the European Parliament, former Belgian prime minister Guy Verhofstadt.

If the amount of attention given by journalists at the team's presentation last month in Brussels was a yardstick, Vestager is by far the most popular of the seven.

But despite being part of the campaign team, no Dane - or any European for that matter - will be able to vote for Vestager.

"This is because I don't wish to become an MEP," she said.

"The Alde team is not about who is who in Brussels after the election. It's about the discussion about what direction should we take," she said.

Democracy alive

The day EUobserver spoke to her, Vestager was a guest at a new political festival, called Democracy Alive.

The festival was modelled on similar ones that have been held for years in Nordic countries - Danish commissioner Vestager is a regular at the Bornholm festival in Denmark.

She strolled the new festival's site, which was held in a small town on a Dutch island, to speak to voters and activists, record video messages, and take selfies with fans.

The idea of the Spitzenkandidat process was that the political family that managed to get most seats at the EU parliament elections and then a majority among MEPs, would then field the candidate for president of the EU commission.

The current commission chief, Jean-Claude Juncker, was Spitzenkandidat for the centre-right European People's Party (EPP), which came out top in 2014.

But Vestager poured scepticism on the Spitzenkandidat idea.

"One of the problems of the Spitzenkandidat procedure is that part of it is fiction," she said.

"Since we don't have transnational lists, only very few people can vote for [Frans] Timmermans as the Spitzenkandidat of the S&D or [Manfred] Weber as a Spitzenkandidat for the EPP," she said, referring to the Dutch and German politicians, respectively, heading up the rival lists.

Vestager noted that only Dutch voters can vote directly for Timmermans and only German voters could have a say on Weber.

"No one else can vote for them. I think very few people connect that voting social-democratic in Denmark is somehow a vote for Frans Timmermans," she said.

She also stressed there was "a number of people who may be relevant [but] cannot run, because they may be prime ministers".

Rutte for Juncker?

Vestager did not name names, but Dutch Liberal prime minister Mark Rutte is often named as one of those potential prime ministers to become commission president - although he has repeatedly denied it.

Margrethe Vestager was patiently talking to whoever wanted to share their thoughts with her (Photo: Peter Teffer)

The Danish commissioner rallied against the idea that the outcome of the EU parliament elections should automatically determine who will succeed Juncker.

She stressed that it was important the parliament and the member states represented in the European Council "truly co-decide".

"I fully respect the parliament, but I think it is important that you have the same respect of member states," said Vestager.

She acknowledged that if someone else instead of Juncker had been her boss for the past four and a half years, the commission would have been different.

"People always matter. It is always a combination of what you do and who you are," she said.

But at the same time, she stressed that the commission should be non-partisan.

"For me it's very important that the commission is not party-political," she said.

"One of the first things we did [after being picked to be a commissioner] was to take a bus and go to Luxembourg and I literally had my hand on the treaty, in front of 37 judges in red robes, to take the oath that I would take no instructions and seek no instructions, but protect and work for what is in the [EU] treaty," she noted.

"There are of course also values and political choices made when the treaties they were written - but they are not party-political. They are not liberal, they are not conservative, they are not socialist," she said.

"We have many governments in Europe, but we have only one commission, with the mandate to treat every member state equally and to do what we decided in the treaty," she added.

But how does her view of a non-partisan commission square with Juncker's repeated statements that his administration was a "political commission"?

"For me, that means that you are true to the political values of the treaty, but also that you make priorities," said Vestager.

"No matter how few or how many resources you have, you cannot do everything," she added.

Vestager said that working with priorities "is also a sort of politics".

'Vestager, Spitzenkandidat'

Despite the Danish commissioner's criticism of the Spitzenkandidaten process, and her pan-Euopean family focussing on the message rather than the people, she is seen by many as a candidate, and did well in a recent poll.

An hour or so after the interview, Vestager was interviewed on stage at the festival.

On the screen behind her was her name: "Margrethe Vestager, Spitzenkandidat ALDE".

Site Section

  1. 2019 EU Election

Related stories

  1. Russia divides Europe's eurosceptic parties
  2. 'Non-partisan' Timmermans campaigns for EU in Leiden
  3. The Spitzen process - a coup that was never accepted
  4. Campaigning commissioners blur the lines

Interview

Russia divides Europe's eurosceptic parties

Divisions on how to handle Russia's "neo-imperial appetite", among other factors, are set to block Italian Matteo Salvini's dreams of a new EU league, Jan Zahradil, a leading Czech MEP and a candidate for EU commission president has said.

EUobserved

'Non-partisan' Timmermans campaigns for EU in Leiden

EU commissioners are touring Europe to reach out to citizens ahead of the May elections - but some are also running for office. Frans Timmermans visited Leiden in his native Netherlands, but managed to not mention his own party once.

Magazine

The Spitzen process - a coup that was never accepted

It is a divisive 'Brussels bubble' debate: whether to give the European Parliament more of a say on who becomes the next European Commission president. But the issue goes right to the heart of European integration.

EUobserved

Campaigning commissioners blur the lines

EU commissioners campaigning for a national post have to take a leave of absence - while those running for an EU job do not. This distinction undermines the effort to close the gap between EU and national politics.

Magazine

The murky perks of an MEP

Accountability and transparency are in short supply when it comes to how MEPs spend €40m every year on "office supplies". Efforts to pry open this secrecy have been met with strong resistance from many of the parliament's most powerful MEPs.

News in Brief

  1. Centre-left narrowly wins Finnish elections
  2. OECD: Belgium charged highest wage taxes in 2018
  3. LePen crowdfunds EU campaign after banks say 'no'
  4. Swedish prosecutor urged to reopen Assange investigation
  5. Germany permits some weapons exports to Saudi
  6. Weber recommends re-run of Brexit referendum
  7. May: 'More agreement' with Labour on customs union
  8. Poland 'broke EU law over judicial reform'

Analysis

Bell tolls for EU asylum reforms

The cornerstone the EU's asylum reforms referred to by the shorthand as 'Dublin' could end up in the scrapheap following the European elections in May.

Opinion

The democratic swindle of the Spitzenkandidat

The Spitzenkandidat system has become an instrument of the promotion of MEPs (often German), and was supposed to make Europe more democratic. Reality has revealed the opposite.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  2. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  3. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  4. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  9. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  10. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan

Latest News

  1. Vestager: Race for EU top job is 'no issue' outside Brussels
  2. Former diplomats urge EU to draw red line on Israel
  3. It's time for progressives to save Europe. Again.
  4. MEPs plan to give up veto on military subsidies
  5. Pro-EU 'nerds' gather on Dutch island for election plan
  6. EU parliament meets last time This WEEK
  7. France blunts EU on escalating Libya threat
  8. UK, France should join German Saudi arms embargo

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  6. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  7. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  8. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  9. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  11. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  12. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us