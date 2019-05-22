Wednesday

22nd May 2019

  1. News
  2. 2019 EU Election

EU faces moment of truth at midnight on Sunday

  • Exit results will be unveiled in the European Parliament on Sunday night (Photo: Council of Europe)

By

Voters in the world's second biggest democratic election, in Europe, will know shortly before midnight on Sunday (26 May) to what extent a foretold far-right surge has come to be.

Exit polls from four days of voting by up to 430m people in 28 countries will be revealed at 11.15PM in the plenary chamber of the European Parliament (EP) in Brussels.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • The winning parties will share out the EU's top jobs at a summit on 28 May (Photo: European Parliament)

The rolling event, which starts in the Netherlands and the UK on Thursday morning and ends at 11PM in Italy on Sunday, is second only in scale to India's election, which covers 900m people and which, by coincidence, also takes place this week.

The moment of truth is to come after Europeans gasped in disbelief when Britain voted to leave the EU in a referendum in 2016.

They gasped again later the same year when Americans put the nationalist and populist Donald Trump in the White House.

And they will be holding their breath to see if nationalists and populists can storm to new heights in Brussels, as predicted by pollsters in Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Hungary, Poland, and further afield.

The EU political bloc's top candidates to take over the next presidency of the European Commission, the most powerful job in Brussels, will react to the results live in the EP chamber as they come out.

The winning bloc, in a parliament dominated by the centre-right and centre-left for the past 40 years, is meant to put its man or woman in the EU's most prestigious post.

But political horse-trading, including on other EU top jobs, such as the EP presidency, the EU Council presidency, the EU foreign relations chief, and 26 other EU commissioners will also play a part in appointments, with EU leaders to hold a summit just two days later, on 28 May, to put in place the complex deals.

EP talks to form political groups out of the 751 new MEPs and to appoint influential committee chairs will start at the same time ahead of the renewed EU assembly's first meeting on 2 July.

If far-right and eurosceptic parties, led by charismatic populists such as Britain's Nigel Farage, Italy's Matteo Salvini, France's Marine Le Pen, Hungary's Viktor Orban, or Poland's Jaroslaw Kaczynski do as well as predicted they could make their presence felt by trying to obstruct the top job appointments.

They could wield power in divisive policy areas in future, such as migration, free trade, the EU budget, or fiscal discipline.

They could also harm European values on democracy, rule of law, and human rights by using Brussels as a podium to bash Muslim or LGBTI minorities or to forgive Russian aggression in eastern Europe and the Middle East.

Will centre hold?

But they might equally fail to form a united front due to infighting and corruption scandals, as in other legislatures.

Or they might be tempted to shift their politics closer to the centre in order to wield more power in concert with mainstream groups.

The polls also indicate that pro-EU centrist parties, including liberals and greens, will remain the biggest overall in Europe.

The Brexit mess that is to see the UK take part in the election, prior to leaving anyway by November, has turned off voters on similar EU-exit scenarios in Denmark and further afield.

Centrist or left-wing parties are also doing well in Ireland, Portugal, and Spain, bucking the wider right-wing shift.

The EP vote will take Europe's political temperature in an overheated media climate.

The last election, in 2014, took place in an age of innocence compared to more recent times, in which Russian anti-EU propaganda, far-right disinformation campaigns, as well as hackers, bots, and social media trolls compete with normal journalism on European voters' screens.

The anti-EU content includes wild fakes and graphic sexual and violent imagery designed to provoke disgust.

Falling turnout, which hit its lowest level in 40 years in the last EP vote, also favours radical candidates whose supporters tend to be more highly-motivated

But stronger interest in some member states this time around could also help the political centre to hold, with up to 53 percent of voters in Poland (compared to 24 percent in 2014), for instance, preparing to get off their couch and go down to the polling station.

Old faces, new problems

Some in the outgoing EU generation, such as commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and German chancellor Angela Merkel, plan to fade from politics in Europe's next chapter.

But others from the current crop, such as Danish EU commissioner Margrethe Vestager, Dutch EU commissioner Frans Timmermans, German MEP Manfred Weber, and Belgian MEP Guy Verhoftsdat are staying in the race for new EU posts.

Others again, such as French president Emmanuel Macron, Polish EU Council president Donald Tusk, and Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez are likely to continue to play big roles in European affairs, but on the domestic political front.

It is hard to say what they will have to deal with in terms of new twists and turns in the biggest challenges for EU policy in the years to come.

New conflicts in Libya and escalation in Syria and South Sudan threaten to push more migrants to the EU gates if left unchecked.

Brexit might still not happen if pro-remain supporters in the UK manage to force through a second referendum.

US president Donald Trump seems set to make matters worse in terms of EU efforts to promote global free trade and to fight climate change.

And Russian president Vladimir Putin seems set to keep attacking Nato and EU interests in eastern Europe and the Western Balkans.

But Trump might not win re-election in 2020, even if other problems, such as EU disputes over abuse of rule of law in Hungary, Poland, and Romania or abuse of EU fiscal discipline rules in France and Italy show no signs of dying down.

The commission has parked potentially divisive probes into corruption by ruling parties in Hungary and the Czech Republic and into a potentially illegal bank rescue in Italy until after the EP vote in order not to rock the boat.

But the next five years of EU politics is set to be livelier than ever, no matter who emerges in the driving seat on Sunday night.

Site Section

  1. 2019 EU Election

Related stories

  1. Happy young Finns don't vote in EU elections
  2. Key details on how Europeans will vote
  3. Voter turnout will decide Europe's fate
Happy young Finns don't vote in EU elections

In Finland, only 10 percent of 18-24-year-olds voted at the previous EU elections in 2014. General satisfaction with the status quo of the EU membership could explain why youngsters do not feel like they need to vote.

Key details on how Europeans will vote

It's one of the biggest democratic exercises in the world with over 400 million eligible voters. National rules apply, and national parties run, but the stakes are at European level.

Opinion

Voter turnout will decide Europe's fate

European voter turnout is in deep crisis. Since the early 2000s, the share of voters in national elections has fallen to 66 percent on average, which means that the birthplace of democracy now ranks below average globally.

MEPs' #MeToo pledge - only 12 EPP sign up

Leading centre-right figures like Manfred Weber and Antonio Tajani are among the very few conservative candidates to have signed the pledge, set up by female staff at the European Parliament.

Feature

Salvini hosts anti-EU 'summit', as old ghosts haunt party

Italy's far-right League called for a "historic" defeat of pro-EU forces at its event in Milan this weekend, but fiscal clashes, fascist symbols, and mafia links cast Salvini's party in a controversial light.

News in Brief

  1. Poll: Denmark set to double number of liberal MEPs
  2. European brands 'breaking' chemical safety rules
  3. Report: Merkel was lobbied to accept EU top job
  4. May struggling to get Brexit deal passed at fourth vote
  5. German MPs show interest in 'Magnitsky' sanctions
  6. CoE: Rights violations in Hungary 'must be addressed'
  7. EU affairs ministers rubber-stamp new ban on plastics
  8. Private companies campaign to boost turnout in EU poll

Magazine

The Spitzen process - a coup that was never accepted

It is a divisive 'Brussels bubble' debate: whether to give the European Parliament more of a say on who becomes the next European Commission president. But the issue goes right to the heart of European integration.

Magazine

All about the European Parliament elections 2019

EUobserver's new magazine is meant to help readers prepare for the European Parliament elections, no matter their level of knowledge. You can download and read the entire magazine now.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  3. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  4. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  5. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  6. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  11. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  12. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  3. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  8. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  9. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  10. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  11. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  2. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us