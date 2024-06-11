Germany's ruling socialists wobble, after losing to far right

The results of the European elections were devastating for the German government, as two of the three coalition parties saw a sharp decline in their support.

The Social Democratic Party (SPD) of German chancellor Olaf Scholz got 13.9 percent of the country's support, falling behind the right-extremists from Alternative for Germany (AfD) on 15.9 percent.