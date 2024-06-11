Ad
euobserver
German MEP Martin Schirdewan, co-chairman of The Left since June 2022, votes in Berlin (Photo: European Parliament )

Germany's ruling socialists wobble, after losing to far right

EU Elections
by Marion Bergermann, Brussels,

The results of the European elections were devastating for the German government, as two of the three coalition parties saw a sharp decline in their support.

The Social Democratic Party (SPD) of German chancellor Olaf Scholz got 13.9 percent of the country's support, falling behind the right-extremists from Alternative for Germany (AfD) on 15.9 percent.

EU Elections

Author Bio

Marion Bergermann is a Brussels-based journalist covering EU politics.



