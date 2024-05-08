EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has attacked the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party — as her European People’s Party (EPP) refused to sign a joint declaration condemning far-right attacks against politicians across several European countries.
Von der Leyen spoke on Wednesday (8 May) at a conference of her centre-right Christian Democrat...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
