How AI proved Russia's 2018 presidential election was fixed

Many of the Russian programmers who investigated the legitimacy of president Vladimir Putin's previous election victory in 2018 have been forced to flee the country fearing prosecution, amid concerns over attempts to hold the country's electoral process to account.

When Mikhail Motorin, one of the people behind neural network-based election-monitoring software Revisor, heard that psephologists and activists from voter rights Get EU news that matters Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member Register Already a member? Login here