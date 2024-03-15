Ad
euobserver
Live broadcasts from polling stations during the 2018 presidential election at the Russian Central Election Commission in Moscow (Photo: pexels)

Investigation

How AI proved Russia's 2018 presidential election was fixed

Investigations
EU Elections
Ukraine
by Svetlana Petrova, Russia,

Many of the Russian programmers who investigated the legitimacy of president Vladimir Putin's previous election victory in 2018 have been forced to flee the country fearing prosecution, amid concerns over attempts to hold the country's electoral process to account.

When Mikhail Motorin, one of the people behind neural network-based election-monitoring software Revisor, heard that psephologists and activists from voter rights

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
InvestigationsEU ElectionsUkraineInvestigation

Author Bio

Svetlana Petrova is a journalist at Novaya Gazeta Europe

Related articles

Putin — the man who failed Russia
The digital steal: how Putin will get a landslide via online voting
New EU sanctions detail Putin's 'torture' of Navalny
Punish Belarus too for aiding Putin's Ukraine war
Live broadcasts from polling stations during the 2018 presidential election at the Russian Central Election Commission in Moscow (Photo: pexels)

Tags

InvestigationsEU ElectionsUkraineInvestigation

Author Bio

Svetlana Petrova is a journalist at Novaya Gazeta Europe

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections