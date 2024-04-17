Ad
Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán at the National Conservative Conference in Brussels (Photo: Zoltan Kovacs)

Analysis

Hungary drifts closer towards conservative ECR alliance

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A rightwing conference in Brussels is stoking interest on possible future political allegiances following European elections in June.

Earlier this week, Hungary's ultra-conservative prime minister Viktor Orbán spoke at an event hosted by the Polish delegation of the European Conservatives and Reformists group (ECR) at the European Parliament.

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

