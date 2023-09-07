Thursday

7th Sep 2023

  1. News
  2. EU Political

MEPs adopt rules on ethics and transparency after 'Qatargate'

  • MEPs will now have to declare all their remunerated activities (whether 'regular' or 'occasional') if they exceed €5,000 a year. Nor will they be allowed to receive gifts worth more than €150 (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

By

Listen to article

With 15 votes in favour, 10 against and one abstention, the European Parliament's constitutional affairs committee on Thursday (7 September) gave the greenlight to new rules on an anti-corruption code of conduct for its MEPs, in the wake of last year's 'Qatargate' corruption scandal.

The reform builds on the 14-point plan put forward by president Roberta Metsola in January to prevent future corruption in the EU's only elected institution.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

In late 2022, it emerged that Belgian police were investigating one of the parliament's 14 vice-presidents, Greece's Eva Kaili from the Socialists & Democrats, plus several other MEPs and former MEPs, over alleged bribes from Qatar and Morocco to influence European legislation.

The most recent discovery by Belgian investigators was €280,000 in cash at the home of the son of the Belgian MEP Marie Arena (Socialists & Democrats), one of the implicated public figures in the Qatargate scandal.

Metsola's initial response was swift, but the new rules, which aim to toughen sanctions for unethical behaviour and increase scrutiny of MEPs, were less so.

Although the original plan was for the new rules to come into force before the summer, less than half of them were actually adopted, prompting organisations such as Transparency International EU to lament the lack of action taken by the hemicycle since the scandal.

'Dither and delay'

"We've seen nothing but dither and delay and attempts to blame others for what happened," Michiel van Hulten, director of TI EU said in June.

In their analysis of the parliament's promised reforms, they noted that half a year after the scandal, no progress had been made on reducing MEPs' potential conflicts of interest, regulating lobbying of the EU Parliament or addressing the rules on sitting MEPs.

Key issues such as the obligation to publish online all meetings with third parties, the declaration of financial assets at the beginning and end of each MEP's mandate and better regulation of unofficial groups with third parties remained on the to-do list.

In addition to the above, a number of other points were agreed in Thursday's vote.

According to the draft report, MEPs will now have to declare all their remunerated activities (whether "regular" or "occasional") if they exceed €5,000 a year, nor will they be allowed to receive gifts worth more than €150.

Moreover, the definition of conflict of interest will now be extended to include an MEP's family, emotional life, economic interests or any private interest.

Parliament's revolving door policy will also prohibit MEPs from engaging with former MEPs in any way that could influence legislation during a six-month "cooling off" period.

For unofficial groups, a register of all support "in cash or in kind" will be set up — and the use of the parliament's logo and name will be banned.

Strengthening the internal advisory committee was another pending part of Metsola's 14-point plan — a body that recommends sanctions, but whose imposition depends on the president.

MEPs agreed that the committee should be composed not only of five MEPs chosen by the president, but also of three external experts "with personal integrity and experience in professional ethics," according to the draft report.

"The Qatargate scandal has profoundly undermined citizens' confidence in our institutions," shadow rapporteur MEP Gilles Boyer (Renew Europe) said after the voting. "Providing a political response is both a necessity and a duty".

The next step will be for all MEPs to agree on the final text in plenary, next week in Strasbourg.

Site Section

  1. EU Political

Related stories

  1. No clear 'Qatargate effect' — but only half voters aware of EU election
  2. EU Commission in damage control over Qatar-paid flights
  3. MEPs press EU Commission over Qatari-paid business-class flights
  4. Russia added to EU tax-haven blacklist, Qatar gets more time
EU Commission in damage control over Qatar-paid flights

The European Commission is imposing new rules to restrict free trips paid for by countries like Qatar, following revelations that its director-general of transport not only accepted such flights — but had also cleared himself of any conflict of interest.

MEPs press EU Commission over Qatari-paid business-class flights

Pro-transparency MEPs are asking probing questions into possible conflict of interest between a senior EU commission official and Qatar, following revelations his business class trips were paid by Doha while negotiating a market access deal for its national airline.

Investigation

A new EU law, and the battle to protect Europe's journalists

The EU Media Freedom Act, to be voted on by MEPs, could provide crucial protections to journalists and trigger a wave of lawsuits against governments. If the law fails, the decline in media freedoms sweeping Europe could become ever worse.

Exiled Catalan leader sets conditions to make Sanchez PM

Catalan former separatist leader and current MEP Carles Puigdemont has set out preconditions for negotiations to support Pedro Sánchez as next prime minister of Spain — seeking a "historic agreement" for Catalonia.

Investigation

A new EU law, and the battle to protect Europe's journalists

The EU Media Freedom Act, to be voted on by MEPs, could provide crucial protections to journalists and trigger a wave of lawsuits against governments. If the law fails, the decline in media freedoms sweeping Europe could become ever worse.

Exiled Catalan leader sets conditions to make Sanchez PM

Catalan former separatist leader and current MEP Carles Puigdemont has set out preconditions for negotiations to support Pedro Sánchez as next prime minister of Spain — seeking a "historic agreement" for Catalonia.

Latest News

  1. Frontex chief hesitates launching operations in Africa
  2. New police station promised for Brussels-Midi amid drug problem
  3. Africa climate week proves continent not reliant on West
  4. MEPs adopt rules on ethics and transparency after 'Qatargate'
  5. Nairobi summit ends with African call for global carbon tax
  6. EU lists six tech giants as 'gatekeepers' under new law
  7. Frontex wins case against Syrian refugee family
  8. EU's new disability card — a hit for trips, 'insufficient' for moving

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  5. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  6. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  2. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  5. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains
  6. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us