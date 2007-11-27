Croatia starts coalition talks

Coalition talks are on the way to form a government in Croatia, after the ruling conservative HDZ party and the opposition centre-left SDP came in neck-and-neck in Sunday's (25 November) parliamentary elections.

Current prime minister Ivo Sanader's HDZ got 61 seats, and Zoran Milanovic's SDP 56, near-final results showed on Tuesday (27 November). The turnout of the elections was around 64 percent.

However, 77 seats would be needed to form a government, which means both parties sti...