Ad
euobserver
Prime minister and HDZ leader Ivo Sanader is confident about keeping his post (Photo: European Commission)

Croatia starts coalition talks

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

Coalition talks are on the way to form a government in Croatia, after the ruling conservative HDZ party and the opposition centre-left SDP came in neck-and-neck in Sunday's (25 November) parliamentary elections.

Current prime minister Ivo Sanader's HDZ got 61 seats, and Zoran Milanovic's SDP 56, near-final results showed on Tuesday (27 November). The turnout of the elections was around 64 percent.

However, 77 seats would be needed to form a government, which means both parties sti...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Prime minister and HDZ leader Ivo Sanader is confident about keeping his post (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections