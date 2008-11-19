Ad
euobserver
Mr Vanhecke had accused "foreigners" of vandalism in 2005 (Photo: European Commission)

European Parliament lifts immunity of far-right MEP

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

The European Parliament on Tuesday (18 November) lifted the immunity of Belgian far-right MEP Frank Vanhecke, who is facing racism charges in Belgium.

MEPs voted by 564 for and 61 against to lift his immunity, while 42 abstained.

The Belgian deputy of the Flemish nationalist party Vlaams Belang is accused of publishing and editing a political pamphlet in 2005 which wrongly accused "foreigners" of desecrating cemeteries.

The text also said: "a culture which has no respect for...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Mr Vanhecke had accused "foreigners" of vandalism in 2005 (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections