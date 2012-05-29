National parliaments show 'yellow card' to EU law on strikes

A draft EU law governing the right to strike is set to be reviewed after complaints by national law-makers that the issue is best dealt with nationally.

The so-called Monti II law which attempts to clarify the balance between collective action and the freedom of companies to offer services across the EU has raised concerns in 12 national parliaments that the European Commission has overstepped its powers.

Among those that have raised the warning flag are Finland, Sweden and Denmar...