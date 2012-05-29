Ad
euobserver
Several national parliaments believe the European Commission should not be acting in this area (Photo: kaysha)

National parliaments show 'yellow card' to EU law on strikes

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

A draft EU law governing the right to strike is set to be reviewed after complaints by national law-makers that the issue is best dealt with nationally.

The so-called Monti II law which attempts to clarify the balance between collective action and the freedom of companies to offer services across the EU has raised concerns in 12 national parliaments that the European Commission has overstepped its powers.

Among those that have raised the warning flag are Finland, Sweden and Denmar...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Barroso and McCreevy called to account in Swedish social model row
National parliaments to show Commission yellow card
Several national parliaments believe the European Commission should not be acting in this area (Photo: kaysha)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections