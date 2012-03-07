Fukushima one year on - lessons learnt?

On 11 March last year, a massive earthquake and tsunami hit Japan, resulting in thousands of tragic deaths, and causing a nuclear disaster.

While global attention has long since shifted elsewhere, the nuclear catastrophe in Fukushima is far from over. This is the nature of nuclear accidents: they leave a long-lasting radioactive legacy.

One year on, the situation is not 'under control'. The announcement by the Japanese government that the damaged reactors were in a state of 'cold...