Eurozone troika ready to act on world stage

The eurozone - the EU's common currency area - is ready to defend its interests abroad through talks with foreign leaders at the highest political level, the eurozone's chief has said.

Jean-Claude Juncker, Luxembourg's leader and finance minister who chairs meetings of eurozone states, told Financial Times Deutschland that last week's top-level EU mission to China could serve as an example for how the euro area could "jointly" stand up for its interests.

Mr Juncker travelled to C...