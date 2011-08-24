Ad
Serbia has de facto control of an ethnic-Serb-dominated enclave in northern Kosovo (Photo: Destination Europe)

Germany tells Serbia to give up northern Kosovo

by Andrew Rettman,

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has bluntly told Serbia to give up control of northern Kosovo if it wants to join the EU.

Merkel issued the ultimatum at a press conference with Serbian President Boris Tadic in Belgrade on Tuesday (23 August) during her first-ever state visit to the EU-aspirant country.

"If Serbia wants to achieve [EU] candidate status it should resume the dialogue [with Kosovo] and achieve results in that dialogue, enable [EU police mission] Eulex to work in all...

