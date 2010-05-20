Belgium outlines ideas on EU diplomatic appointments

The incoming Belgian EU presidency has signaled it is ready to help EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton in the tricky task of allocating top jobs in the EU's diplomatic corps.
With the creation of the External Action Service (EAS) plotting uncharted waters, it remains to be seen how Ms Ashton will decide who becomes her secretary general or who runs her most important foreign missions.
Under post-Lisbon Treaty rules, she is to have sole legal power of appointments. Realist...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
