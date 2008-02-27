Ad
Top German judge questions democratic innovations to EU treaty

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Germany's most senior judge has suggested that while democracy has been strengthened in the EU's new treaty, a key innovation involving national parliaments does not go far enough and member states have no guarantee that EU powers will not continue to grow.

Professor Hans-Juergen Papier, president of Germany's constitutional court, points out that the principle of democracy "is for the first time dignified with its own section in the treaty."

But speaking to an audience in Berlin'...

