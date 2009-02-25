Sarkozy calls on EU to protect own industry

French president Nicolas Sarkozy on Tuesday (24 February) called on the EU to protect its industry in the face of US protectionism, and said France and Italy would insist on this during a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels on Sunday.

"There must be competition, but competition to build big European groups, not to make the totalities of our industries delocalise. France and Italy will as soon as Sunday [at an emergency EU summit] speak with one voice to ask Europe to take decisions, stron...