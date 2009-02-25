Ad
euobserver
The Franco-Italian meeting also marked Italy's return to nuclear energy after a 21-year ban (Photo: Wikipedia)

Sarkozy calls on EU to protect own industry

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

French president Nicolas Sarkozy on Tuesday (24 February) called on the EU to protect its industry in the face of US protectionism, and said France and Italy would insist on this during a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels on Sunday.

"There must be competition, but competition to build big European groups, not to make the totalities of our industries delocalise. France and Italy will as soon as Sunday [at an emergency EU summit] speak with one voice to ask Europe to take decisions, stron...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The Franco-Italian meeting also marked Italy's return to nuclear energy after a 21-year ban (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections