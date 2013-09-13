Barroso: Crisis inspired EU-wide debate

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said his State of the Union address laid out a pro-European narrative for political groups to follow in the lead up to the European elections.
Speaking to a group of reporters on Thursday (12 September), one day after his speech in the EU parliament, he conceded that the message may have been lost in some media coverage.
“I thought I was making 28 different speeches,” the Portuguese politician said after reviewing press clips.<...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.