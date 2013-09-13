Barroso: Crisis inspired EU-wide debate

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said his State of the Union address laid out a pro-European narrative for political groups to follow in the lead up to the European elections.

Speaking to a group of reporters on Thursday (12 September), one day after his speech in the EU parliament, he conceded that the message may have been lost in some media coverage.

“I thought I was making 28 different speeches,” the Portuguese politician said after reviewing press clips.

<...