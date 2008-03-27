Ad
euobserver
The French president wants Paris and London to "move from being cordial to being friendly" (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Sarkozy calls on Britain to play greater role in Europe

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

On the first day of his state visit to Britain, French president Nicolas Sarkozy called for closer Franco-British ties and for the UK to take its full place in Europe in order to bring along necessary changes to the bloc.

In a speech on Wednesday (26 March) to the joint houses of UK parliament, the French president said he wanted to "write a new page of our common history, that of Franco-British fraternity, a fraternity for the 21st century."

"I have always believed that Europe n...

EU Political
EU Political
euobserver

