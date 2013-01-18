Cameron publishes bits of unlucky EU speech

Downing Street has circulated parts of a speech due to warn of a British EU "exit," after cancelling it because of the Algerian hostage situation.

With information trickling out on an Algerian army raid on a militant-held gas plant in the south east of the country, British leader David Cameron said on Thursday (17 January) that one UK worker has "very sadly died" and that families should prepare themselves for "further bad news."

He opted to stay in the UK to chair a crisis meeti...