Polish president wins EU summit bunfight

Polish President Lech Kaczynski visibly had fun getting on the nerves of Prime Minister Donald Tusk and creating protocol puzzles on the first day of an EU summit in Brussels.
"[French leader] Sarkozy just said, that if the Poles can agree with each other, then so can Europe," he joked with press late on Wednesday (15 October) after a French EU presidency supper of potato and black truffle soup followed by perch grilled with sweet herbs.
The Polish head of state was "in a very goo...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
