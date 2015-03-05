Ad
euobserver
Around 2,000 attended a pro-Unionist march in Chisinau last September, organised by pro-unification youth group ‘The Young of Moldova’ (Photo: Michael Bird)

Analysis

A union between Moldova and Romania: On the cards?

EU Political
by Michael Bird, Bucharest and Chisinau,

A recently-formed group of Romanian MPs is promoting the idea of re-unification between Romania and the Republic of Moldova.

Now with 41 MPs in Bucharest, the group - 'Friends of the Union'- aims to increase economic and cultural ties between the two countries.

However the most controversial proposal - favoured by some of its MPs - is for Romania to make an 'offer’ to Moldova to reunify.

“We have to work with Moldova, help them find Europe and European values, if unity will ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalAnalysis

Related articles

Romania's Obama moment
Russia retaliates against Moldova's EU treaty
Around 2,000 attended a pro-Unionist march in Chisinau last September, organised by pro-unification youth group ‘The Young of Moldova’ (Photo: Michael Bird)

Tags

EU PoliticalAnalysis
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections