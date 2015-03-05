A union between Moldova and Romania: On the cards?

A recently-formed group of Romanian MPs is promoting the idea of re-unification between Romania and the Republic of Moldova.
Now with 41 MPs in Bucharest, the group - 'Friends of the Union'- aims to increase economic and cultural ties between the two countries.
However the most controversial proposal - favoured by some of its MPs - is for Romania to make an 'offer’ to Moldova to reunify.
“We have to work with Moldova, help them find Europe and European values, if unity will ...
