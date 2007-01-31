Ad
Carla del Ponte has urged the EU to keep up its pressure on Serbia (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

UN prosecutor worried about EU easing pressure on Serbia

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

The UN's chief prosecutor Carla del Ponte has appealed to the EU not to jeopardise her efforts to pursue a top Serbian war crimes suspect in the interests of securing support for a UN plan on the future status of Kosovo.

Mrs Del Ponte met with EU foreign policy chief Javier Solana on Wednesday (31 January) and urged him to continue Europe's pressure on Belgrade to deliver ex-general Ratko Mladic.

"I have a preoccupation with that," she told journalists after the meeting, complaini...

EU Political
EU Political
