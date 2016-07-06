German MPs to also probe Dieselgate

German parliamentarians will on Thursday (7 July) begin an inquiry into whether the German government could have been expected to do more to prevent the emissions cheating scandal in diesel cars.

“We want to know why the federal government has looked away for so long, despite ample evidence being available that cars did not meet the [emissions] limits on the road,” said Green member of parliament (MP) Oliver Krischer.

The German parliament, or Bundestag, will vote on Thursday afte...