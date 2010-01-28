EU commission justifies Haiti 'visibility' concerns

The European Commission has said that improving the EU's "visibility" as an aid donor is a secondary concern next to helping the victims of the Haiti earthquake.

Commission spokeswoman Pia Arkenhilde told EUobserver on Thursday (28 january) that it is "a complete misunderstanding" to think the EU is trying to compete with the US on image amid the relief effort.

"It would be wholly tasteless to enter into a beauty contest in such a situation. The first priority is that aid reaches ...