Secession from Bosnia: a bluff?

International calls to solve the Bosnian problem have recently intensified significantly. The lingering political stalemate has disabled the means of any major reforms in the country, while the behaviour of political leaders, in particular Republika Srpska Prime Minister Milorad Dodik, threatens the territorial integrity of the country.

What would be the cost of Bosnian Serbs seceding? Is it not just a bluff in order to maintain a strong political position? Possible implications for the...