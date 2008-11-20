Ad
euobserver

Secession from Bosnia: a bluff?

EU Political
Opinion
by Jan Mus,

International calls to solve the Bosnian problem have recently intensified significantly. The lingering political stalemate has disabled the means of any major reforms in the country, while the behaviour of political leaders, in particular Republika Srpska Prime Minister Milorad Dodik, threatens the territorial integrity of the country.

What would be the cost of Bosnian Serbs seceding? Is it not just a bluff in order to maintain a strong political position? Possible implications for the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections