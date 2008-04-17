Ad
euobserver
MEPs are preparing to give the new Italian commissioner a grilling (Photo: EUobserver)

MEPs call for 'quality' EU commissioner from Italy

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Members of the European parliament's civil liberties committee have indicated they are preparing a tough hearing for the new Italian EU commissioner, and have so far offered only a lukewarm reaction to the names currently being touted for the heavy-weight justice and home affairs post.

Liberal Dutch MEP Sophia in 't Veld said the committee is looking for someone to "seriously drive forward the human rights agenda."

In a critique of Franco Frattini - the out-going commissioner now ...

EU Political

EU Political
