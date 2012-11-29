Ad
Should governments tax wealth or work? (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Tax property not work, governments told

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Governments should tax property and consumption ahead of income according to the Commission's 2013 Annual Growth Survey published on Wednesday (28 November).

Tax framework should be revised to provide "more incentive for workers to work and employers to employ" and government should reduce "the burden on the most vulnerable."

"The tax burden on labour should be substantially reduced in countries where it is comparatively high and hampers job creation," it concludes.

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

