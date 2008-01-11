Northern Irish leaders create direct link to EU

Northern Irish first minister Rev. Ian Paisley and deputy first minister Martin McGuinness visited Brussels for the first time Thursday (10 January) for talks with European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso.

After the talks, the leaders stressed their support for the European Union, with Paisley noting the €2.5 billion his province had received from the EU, compared to the €1.1 billion Northern Ireland is receiving between 2007 and 2013 from Westminster.

"We have to accept ...