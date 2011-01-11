Spanish government rejects 'arrogant' Eta ceasefire

The Spanish government has rejected a permanent ceasefire declared on Monday (10 January) by the militant Basque separatist group Eta, saying it does not go far enough, as it did not vow to disarm and dissolve the organisation.

Responsible for over 800 killings and thousands of kidnappings in their fight for Basque independence and labelled a "terrorist organisation" both by the Spanish government and the EU, Eta decreed a "permanent, general and verifiable ceasefire with a solid compro...