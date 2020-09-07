Ad
euobserver
The 'traffic light' scheme will have red, green and orange warnings - plus 'grey' zones for those areas with insufficient testing information

EU unveils Covid-19 'colour-code' travel zones

EU Political
Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission announced on Friday (4 September) recommendations for members states on how to coordinate travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, including a 'traffic-light' colour-coding system of affected regions.

The proposal, based on ideas from the German EU presidency, includes common criteria on epidemiological risks, a shared 'colour-cod...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

