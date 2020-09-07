EU unveils Covid-19 'colour-code' travel zones

The European Commission announced on Friday (4 September) recommendations for members states on how to coordinate travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, including a 'traffic-light' colour-coding system of affected regions.
The proposal, based on ideas from the German EU presidency, includes common criteria on epidemiological risks, a shared 'colour-cod...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.