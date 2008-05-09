Ad
MEPs reject intellectual property rights for sporting events

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

MEPs on Thursday rejected attempts by some sporting associations to establish new intellectual property rights specific to sporting events, and affirmed that governments must assure wide TV access to major events such as the Olympic Games and football's World Cup, which should be on free-to-air television.

The European Parliament passed a report adopted by a large majority (518 in favour and 49 against, with nine abstentions) that calls for the European Commission – Europe's executive ...

