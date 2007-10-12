Ad
The brothers Cyril and Methodius created the Cyrillic alphabet more than 1,100 years ago (Photo: Wikipedia.bg)

Bulgaria ups fight for Cyrillic spelling of euro

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Bulgaria is threatening to block a progress agreement between Montenegro and the EU if its demands on using the Cyrillic spelling of the "euro" are not met.\n \nMontenegro is set to sign a Stabilisation and Association Agreement (SAA) - bringing it a step closer to the EU, on Monday (15 October) - during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

But in the Bulgarian translation of Montenegro's SAA, the European currency would be written as "euro" (еуро) instead of "evro" (евро), ...

