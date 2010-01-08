Ad
euobserver
The former Belgian premier is now the full-time president of the European council (Photo: premier.fgov.be)

Van Rompuy makes debut at Turkey-sceptic gathering

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Herman Van Rompuy on Thursday (7 January) delivered his first official speech as president of the EU council at a party gathering of Bavarian conservatives, just days after the group caused a stir in Turkey with a paper underlining its opposition to the country's membership of the EU.

Mr Van Rompuy explained his decision to attend the conclave of the Christian-Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian sister party of Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats, by saying that the EU "needs thriving nati...

EU Political

EU Political
