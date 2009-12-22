Ad
euobserver
Latvian PM Valdis Dombrovskis (left) and EU economy commissioner Joaquin Almunia earlier this year (Photo: Andrew Willis)

Latvian court ruling targets EU-IMF bailout

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis,

Latvia's constitutional court has ruled against government pension cuts, drawing a question mark over the country's ability to meet the terms of an international lending programme.

"The decision to cut pensions violated the individual's right to social security and the principle of the rule of law," the court said in its judgement, which cannot be appealed, on Monday (21 December).

The pension cuts - in place since July - formed a vital part of the Latvian government's list of au...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Latvian PM Valdis Dombrovskis (left) and EU economy commissioner Joaquin Almunia earlier this year (Photo: Andrew Willis)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections