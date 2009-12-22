Latvian court ruling targets EU-IMF bailout

Latvia's constitutional court has ruled against government pension cuts, drawing a question mark over the country's ability to meet the terms of an international lending programme.

"The decision to cut pensions violated the individual's right to social security and the principle of the rule of law," the court said in its judgement, which cannot be appealed, on Monday (21 December).

The pension cuts - in place since July - formed a vital part of the Latvian government's list of au...