MEPs to hold second plenary in Brussels

The European Parliament's top administrative body - the bureau - on Wednesday (3 September) recommended MEPs hold a second unusual meeting in Brussels following the ceiling collapse in Strasbourg.
The recommendation - to be rubber-stamped by political group leaders today - will see members stay in Brussels for the 22 September plenary as well, after already missing one Strasbourg session at the start of the month.
The move comes as safety assessments and certification drag out in ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
