You can't escape that 'The Future is Europe'

Many Belgian locals, tourists, and even EU officials see the European Union district in Brussels as an ugly growth among the city’s townhouses.

A five-lane road that separates the European Commission and EU Council HQs, the Rue de la Loi, is part of the dreary landscape.

De la Loi is lit up in fancy colours at night as it exits a tunnel at the Schuman roundabout.

That never did much to dispel the gloom, as cars rolled past dull billboards on the Commission’s Berlaymont bu...