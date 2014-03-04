Ad
euobserver
'The EU is like a fish tank - we can see what is happening, but only from the outside', says Fruzsina Szep, head of Sziget music festival (Photo: Xose Castro)

'Europe projects coldness'

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Over recent days Berlin has been filled with artists and writers discussing how culture can counter the rise of populism and euroscepticism in Europe.

On Monday (3 March), EU commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso and three of the lead candidates trying to succeed him - Jean-Claude Juncker, Martin Schulz and Guy Verhofstadt - debated with movie directors, art festival organisers and writers on how to find "a soul for Europe."

Two days earlier, Barroso and German Chancellor Merkel we...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

New UK reports back EU powers, enrage eurosceptics
German eurosceptics on the rise ahead of EU elections
'The EU is like a fish tank - we can see what is happening, but only from the outside', says Fruzsina Szep, head of Sziget music festival (Photo: Xose Castro)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections