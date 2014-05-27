Juncker given first shot at EU commission job

Rival European party leaders on Tuesday (27 May) gave centre-right Jean-Claude Juncker first shot at becoming the next European Commission president.

Socialist group leader Hannes Swoboda in a statement said the conference of presidents, a meeting of leaders of the European Parliament's political groups, back the former Luxembourg prime minister in order to start negotiations to seek a majority in the 751-seated assembly.

Described as a Brussels insider and a federalist, Juncker w...