Juncker's ambition to become the next European commission president was boosted on Tuesday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Juncker given first shot at EU commission job

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Rival European party leaders on Tuesday (27 May) gave centre-right Jean-Claude Juncker first shot at becoming the next European Commission president.

Socialist group leader Hannes Swoboda in a statement said the conference of presidents, a meeting of leaders of the European Parliament's political groups, back the former Luxembourg prime minister in order to start negotiations to seek a majority in the 751-seated assembly.

Described as a Brussels insider and a federalist, Juncker w...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

