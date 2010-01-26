Ad
The two waves of enlargement have changed the demographics of the sector (Photo: European Commission)

Romanian sex workers most prevalent in EU

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Sex workers from new EU states have become ever more visible across the union following the last two rounds of enlargement and a parallel crackdown on non-EU irregular migrants.

The findings, put forward in a recent report by Amsterdam-based Tampep - the European Network for HIV/STI Prevention and Health Promotion among Migrant Sex Workers - show that individuals from Romania (12%) and Bulgaria (7%) currently make up over a fifth of all prostitutes in the EU.

