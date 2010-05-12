New UK government tones down Tories' EU policy

The newly-minted Conservative-Liberal Democrat government coalition in London has forged an agreement on its future EU policy, moderating some of the harsher anti-EU Conservative initiatives as part of the compromise.
The deal, published on Wednesday afternoon (12 May), says the government "will be a positive participant in the European Union, playing a strong and positive role with our partners."
It maintains the Conservatives' pre-election pledge that Britain will not join the s...
