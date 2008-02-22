Ad
Thousands of Serbs protested against the secession of Kosovo (Photo: UN Photo/Afrim Hajrullahu)

EU ministers consider Kosovo security forces amid unrest

by Lucia Kubosova,

EU defence ministers are discussing the possibility of building a special security force in Kosovo as well as measures needed to prevent clashes spreading to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"We want to set up a unit in charge of protecting Kosovo. We want to create a Kosovo security force which would allow it to assure its own security," Germany's defence chief Franz Josef Jung said on late Thursday (21 February), AFP reported.

His remarks came at the start of a two-day informal meeting ...

